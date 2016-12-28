Explosion in Afghan capital Kabul causes some casualties: Police

Birds flying over as the sun sets in Kabul, Afghanistan.
Birds flying over as the sun sets in Kabul, Afghanistan.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
8 hours ago

KABUL (Reuters) - An explosion went off in a crowded area of the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Wednesday (Dec 28), causing some casualties, witnesses said, while a police officer said it appeared to have been a bomb attack aimed at a member of parliament.

The police official, who declined to be identified because he is not authorized to speak to the media, also said there had been some casualties but he gave no details.

Last week, another member of parliament was targeted by a suicide bomber who killed seven people.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Gather your loved ones for Christmas Wonderland 2016
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!
The company behind the game-changing beauty product

Shopping