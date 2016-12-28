Explosion in Afghan capital Kabul causes some casualties: Police

KABUL (Reuters) - An explosion went off in a crowded area of the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Wednesday (Dec 28), causing some casualties, witnesses said, while a police officer said it appeared to have been a bomb attack aimed at a member of parliament.

The police official, who declined to be identified because he is not authorized to speak to the media, also said there had been some casualties but he gave no details.

Last week, another member of parliament was targeted by a suicide bomber who killed seven people.