ISTANBUL (AFP) - Prolonging the crisis in the Gulf sparked by the isolation of Qatar is not in the interest of anyone, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Sunday (July 23) as he embarked on a visit to the region.

"No one has any interest in prolonging this crisis any more," said Erdogan before leaving Istanbul airport on the two-day trip that will take him to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and then Qatar.

He accused "enemies" of seeking to "fire up tensions between brothers".