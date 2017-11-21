Egypt confirms President al-Sisi to meet Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri

CAIRO (AFP) - Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will on Tuesday (Nov 21) meet Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, Cairo confirmed, before the Premier returns to Lebanon to face the political crisis over his resignation.

Hariri, who is currently in Paris, had already announced on Twitter that he would be visiting Egypt for the meeting ahead of his planned return home for Lebanon's Independence Day celebrations on Wednesday.

"President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will meet later in the day with Lebanon's Prime Minister Mr Saad Hariri," the Egyptian presidency said in a statement. "The meeting is expected to focus on the latest developments in the region as well as developments in Lebanon."

Hariri announced his surprise resignation on Nov 4 while in Saudi Arabia, sparking political turmoil in Lebanon and French and Egyptian efforts to mediate.

In his resignation speech he accused Saudi Arabia's arch-rival Iran and its powerful Lebanese ally Hezbollah of destabilising his country.

After quitting he spent some two weeks holed up in Riyadh, prompting accusations from political rivals that he was being detained by the Saudis.

Hariri strongly denied he was being held against his will and flew to Paris on the weekend to meet President Emmanuel Macron.

His resignation has not yet been officially accepted by Lebanon's president.