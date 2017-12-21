Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 strikes near Teheran

LONDON (REUTERS) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 struck a town near the Iranian capital Teheran on Wednesday night (Dec 20), state media reported, but there were no initial reports of casualties or significant damage.

Authorities said they were gathering information and asked residents to remain calm but be prepared for possible aftershocks.

The epicentre was at Meshkin Dasht in Alborz Province, 50km west of Teheran, Tasnim news agency quoted Morteza Salimi, the head of Relief and Rescue Organisation of Iran’s Red Crescent, as saying.

The quake was also felt in the cities of Karaj, Qom, Qazvin and Arak, according to state TV.

“There have been no reports of casualties or damage,” Behnam Saeedi, a spokesman for Iran’s National Disaster Management Organisation, was quoted as saying by the ILNA news agency.

In parts of Teheran residents flooded into streets and parks, fearing a stronger aftershock.

People in the streets in #Tehran#Iran after M5 #earthquake 1hr ago pic.twitter.com/XtRMD2gZ8N — EMSC (@LastQuake) December 20, 2017

Video: #Tehran citizens after 5.2 magnitude #earthquakes hits capital and some other cities...people shocked all remained unknown streets, until now no casualties reported pic.twitter.com/nNPWE5Xv82 — Trouska.Sadeghi (@TruTawar) December 20, 2017

Last month, a 7.3-magnitude earthquake hit villages and towns in Iran’s western Kermanshah province along the mountainous border with Iraq, killing 620 people and injuring thousands of others.