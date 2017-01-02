Drones are key in the battle against ISIS, say Iraqi forces

MOSUL (REUTERS) - Iraqi security officials say drones have become an indispensible tool in the offensive to retake Mosul back from the Islamic State group (ISIS).

"We are using drones to monitor the coordinates of our enemy Daesh (another name for ISIS)," said Haidar Abdelmahdi of the Iraqi Federal Police.

"We then target their locations using Federal Police artillery batteries."

The drones are vital in the push against ISIS militants, as the security forces keep tabs on their targets and try to monitor their actions at all times.

The second phase of the Mosul offensive was launched last week, with about a quarter of the city retaken by government forces since the beginning of the operation in October last year.