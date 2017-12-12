DPM Teo and UAE leaders reaffirm excellent ties and discuss efforts to strengthen cooperation

Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean, accompanied by Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs and Health Amrin Amin, made an official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from Sunday to Tuesday (Dec 10 to 12), according to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The visit was made at the invitation of UAE DPM and Minister of Interior, His Highness Sheikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

On Monday, DPM Teo called on Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

They reaffirmed the excellent relationship between Singapore and the UAE, and welcomed efforts to further expand cooperation and elevate bilateral ties. Mr Teo also reiterated the President's invitation for the crown prince to visit Singapore.

Mr Teo was hosted to lunch by the UAE DPM Sheikh Saif on Sunday. They exchanged views on regional security issues, and agreed that both countries could further strengthen cooperation in security and civil defence.

Mr Teo also met National Security Advisor His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance His Highness Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, and Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority of the Government of Abu Dhabi His Excellency Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak.

They discussed regional developments, and reaffirmed the common commitment of Singapore and the UAE to promote tolerance, moderation, and inter-faith understanding, as well as combat the spread of extremism.

The Singapore deputy premier also visited the UAE Civil Defence Academy, which was established in 2011 with assistance from the Singapore Civil Defence Force. He also met about 200 Singaporeans in the UAE at a reception hosted by the Singapore Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

Mr Teo and the delegation will return to Singapore on Wednesday (Dec 13).