Defiant Iran in missile exercise day after US sanctions

Published
42 min ago

TEHERAN (AFP) - Iran is to deploy missiles for a Revolutionary Guards exercise on Saturday (Feb 4) in a show of defiance a day after the United States imposed sanctions over a ballistic missile test launch last weekend.

The Guards' Sepahnews website said the manoeuvres were aimed at demonstrating their "complete preparedness to deal with the threats" and "humiliating sanctions" from Washington.

"Different types of domestically produced radar and missile systems, command and control centres, and cyber warfare systems will be used in this exercise," it said.

(This story is developing.)

