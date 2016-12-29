Death penalty for 5 militants linked to ISIS

AMMAN • Five Jordanian members of a dismantled cell linked to the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) were yesterday sentenced to death after they were found guilty of terrorism.

The state security court also handed down jail terms of between three years and 15 years to another 16 Jordanians involved in the same case.

They were found guilty of deadly acts of terrorism, the manufacture of explosives and possession of weapons and ammunition for use in terrorist acts, and recruiting people for terrorist groups.

The group of 21 were members of an ISIS cell that was broken up in March during a large-scale security operation in the northern town of Irbid, near the Syrian border.

Seven suspected militants and a member of the Jordanian security forces were killed during that operation.

The authorities later said they had foiled ISIS attacks in the kingdom, which had already been hit by several deadly attacks over the past year.

Last week, 10 people, including a Canadian, were killed in a shooting rampage in Karak, a popular tourist destination, located about 140km to the south of Amman. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack.

Jordan is part of the United States-led military coalition against ISIS and has carried out air strikes targeting the extremist group. It also hosts coalition troops on its territory.

