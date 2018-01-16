Could Trump's Middle East peace process cause a war?

TEL AVIV - When planning began several months ago for United States Vice President Mike Pence to make his first trip to the Middle East, he was supposed to serve as an advocate for a new Israeli-Palestinian peace plan.

Little of that optimism remains after President Donald Trump recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital in December, infuriating the Palestinians as never before. In an unprecedented move, they will not welcome Mr Pence on his visit this week.

In a speech blatantly hostile to the US, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas reiterated his opposition to the superpower's role as mediator. "May your house collapse on your head", he cursed Trump in an outburst during his 2 1/2-hour tirade in Ramallah on Sunday evening.

"We will not accept American leadership of a political process involving negotiations", he said. Mr Trump's peace plan was not the "deal of the century" but the "slap of the century", he added and threatened: "We'll get back at them."

It is a hollow warning.

After 12 years in power, Mr Abbas has few allies and even fewer options. The anger of the 82-year-old leader hardly concealed his helplessness.

He told the Arab states, who allegedly acquiesce to Mr Trump's recognition of Jerusalem, to "go to hell"; demanded an apology from Britain for the Balfour Declaration in 1917, which supported the idea of a "Jewish national home in Palestine".

Europe, a steadfast supporter of the two-state solution, got its share of Mr Abbas's wrath too. He blamed it for creating Israel to rid itself of its Jews and to safeguard its interests in the region. "Israel is a colonialist project, which has nothing to do with the Jews," he claimed.

He charged that Israel had "killed" the peace process, and accused it of importing "frightening amounts of drugs in order to destroy our younger generation." He lashed out at Hamas, a bitter political rival, for spurning his invitation to the meeting in Ramallah. Instead of showing Palestinian unity, its became another demonstration of Palestine's enduring division. Hamas has ruled the Gaza strip since a bloody coup in 2006.

Mr Abbas, however, directed much of his anger at the US. He furiously rejected its request to stop payments to incarcerated Palestinian terrorists. Israel and the US contend these monthly stipends, which can be higher than the salaries of civil servants, motivate Palestinians to commit terror attacks.

Mr Abbas also scorned Trump's threats to cut off financial aid if he does not commence negotiations with Israel: "Damn your money!" Palestinians would "not take instructions from anyone, and would say 'No' to anyone, if it is about our destiny… 1,000 times 'No'," he said.

But while he stated his objections clearly, he left his future strategy obscure.

The central committee that is supposed to formulate new policy initiatives received the same old guidelines from him: the security cooperation with Israel shall continue.

Also, there will be no use of arms. This leaves Palestinians with the old idea of "internationalisation", which is to apply pressure on Israel on the global stage. One such option could be to seek an indictment at the International Court of Justice in The Hague against the settlement project in the West Bank, a territory captured by Israel in 1967 and which the Palestinians demand for their future state. Israel has settled more than 500.000 of its citizens there, something which Palestinians not only consider a crime against humanity, but even more causes them to fear will prevent them from ever reclaiming this territory.

But only few believe that internationalization can force Israel's hand as long as it can count on American backing.

For the people living in the Gaza strip, the constant scheming of their leadership in Ramallah may soon become irrelevant.

They face a humanitarian disaster should Trump follow through on his threat of cutting funds for UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency). The aid agency was founded in 1949 to look after 600,000 Palestinians displaced when Israel was established.

Today, it cares for about five million people, most of whom are descendants of the refugees. In 2016, Washington contributed US$355 million, one-third of its budget. It now allegedly wants to halve it if Abbas does not accept its peace plan. That would threaten the stability of countries with many recipients of UNRWA aid, such as Lebanon and Jordan.

For Gaza, it could spell catastrophe.

About 1.3 million of the strip's 1.9 million residents depend on UNRWA. Unemployment approaches 50 per cent, 95 percent of the water is unfit for human consumption. Tons of untreated sewage flow into the Mediterranean daily.

Without UNRWA's help, Israeli experts fear outbreaks of epidemics could wreak havoc on Gaza's neighbours.

The Israeli leadership considers Mr Trump's approach a mixed blessing. While it had demanded for years that UNRWA be dismantled, claiming it serves to perpetuate the refugee problem for political purposes, it fears drastic measures could bring widespread destruction.

The Israeli army warns that Gazan's could revolt if they remain without diplomatic, political or economic prospects for much longer. Hamas could see itself forced to launch another war against Israel to pre-empt unrest.

Mr Trump's initiatives would then have brought the region another war instead of peace.