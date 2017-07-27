Ceasefire agreed at Lebanese-Syrian border: reports

BEIRUT (REUTERS) - A ceasefire took effect on Thursday (July 27) in a mountainous area of the Lebanese-Syrian border near the Lebanese town of Arsal, where Hezbollah has been fighting jihadist militants since last week, Hezbollah's al-Manar TV reported on its website.

The report cited a military news service run by the group.

It said the ceasefire in the Juroud Arsal area, which was also reported by the Lebanese National News Agency, took effect at 6am (0300 GMT) and halted fighting on all fronts.