Suicide bombers attack Kabul mosque during Friday prayers

KABUL (Reuters, AFP) - A suicide bomber blew himself up at the gate of a Shi'ite Muslim mosque in the Afghan capital Kabul as worshippers gathered for Friday (Aug 25) prayers.

Witnesses said they saw gunmen throw grenades and enter the mosque.

Police surrounded the building and said the attack had led to some casualties. They added that they were preparing to try to clear the mosque.

Interior Ministry spokesman Najob Danish said there were casualties but did not provide details.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) militants have attacked Shi'ite Muslim targets in Afghanistan in the past.

The attack occurred at a time when many Muslims would be attending Friday prayers, and raises fears of sectarian violence in the capital.

It also comes days after United States President Donald Trump cleared the way for thousands of additional US troops to be deployed in the war-torn country.

Mr Najib said initial information suggested that a suicide bomber blew himself up, while two or three other militants entered the mosque and were exchanging gunfire with police.

"The bombers are running short of rounds and they are using knives to stab worshippers," an eyewitness said.

The assault underscores spiralling insecurity in Afghanistan as a resurgent Taleban steps up an offensive across the country, while ISIS, which is known for carrying out sectarian attacks, expands its Afghan footprint.

Last month, dozens of people were killed and scores were wounded after the Taleban claimed responsibility for a car bomb that struck a bus carrying government employees through a Shi'ite neighbourhood in the capital.