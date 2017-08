BAGHDAD (AFP) - A car bomb in the Iraqi capital's Shi'ite-majority district of Sadr City on Monday (Aug 28) killed 11 people and wounded another 26, security officials and medical sources said.

A police officer, who asked to remain anonymous, said the bombing in northeastern Baghdad left "11 dead and 26 wounded".

Members of Iraq's security forces were among the victims, medical sources said, confirming the toll.