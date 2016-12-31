Britain raps Kerry for rebuking Israeli govt

LONDON • Britain scolded United States Secretary of State John Kerry for describing the Israeli government as the most right-wing in Israeli history, a move that aligns British Prime Minister Theresa May more closely with US President- elect Donald Trump.

After US President Barack Obama enraged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by refusing to veto a United Nations (UN) Security Council resolution demanding an end to Israeli settlement-building, Mr Kerry's public rebuke of Israel has unsettled some allies such as Britain.

Amid one of the US' sharpest confrontations with Israel since the 1956 Suez crisis, Mr Kerry said in a speech that Israel jeopardised hopes of peace in the Middle East by building settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

While Britain voted for the UN resolution that so angered Mr Netanyahu and says that settlements in the occupied territories are illegal, a spokesman for Mrs May said it was clear that the settlements were far from the only problem in the conflict.

In an unusually sharp public rebuke of Mr Obama's top diplomat, Mrs May's spokesman said Israel had coped for too long with the threat of terrorism and that focusing only on the settlements was not the best way to achieve peace between the Jews and Arabs.

London also took particular issue with Mr Kerry's description of Mr Netanyahu's coalition as "the most right-wing in Israeli history, with an agenda driven by its most extreme elements".

"We do not believe that it is appropriate to attack the composition of the democratically elected government of an ally," Mrs May's spokesman said when asked about Mr Kerry's 70-minute speech in the State Department's auditorium.

Mr Netanyahu has been witheringly critical of Mr Kerry's speech. In a statement released shortly after it was delivered, the former accused the latter of bias and said Israel did not need to be lectured to by foreign leaders.

The US State Department said it was surprised by the remarks from Mrs May's office and said Mr Kerry's comments were in line with Britain's own policy. It pointedly thanked Germany, France, Canada, Jordan, Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates for their support.

Britain has long cherished its so-called "special relationship" with the US as a central pillar of its foreign policy, but Mrs May has struggled to build relations with Mr Trump's transition team.

Following his election, Mr Trump spoke to nine other world leaders before he spoke to Mrs May, and caused astonishment in London when he suggested that Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage should be Britain's ambassador to Washington.

By openly criticising Mr Kerry, Mrs May moves British policy closer to Mr Trump than its other European allies.

Mr Trump has denounced the Obama administration's treatment of Israel and promised to change course when he is sworn in on Jan 20.

REUTERS