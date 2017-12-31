At least two protesters shot in western Iran: Social media

An Iranian woman raises her fist amid the smoke of tear gas at the University of Tehran during a protest in the capital Tehran on Dec 30, 2017.
An Iranian woman raises her fist amid the smoke of tear gas at the University of Tehran during a protest in the capital Tehran on Dec 30, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
DUBAI (REUTERS) - At least two protesters were shot by Iranian security forces in the western town of Dorud on Saturday (Dec 30), according to a video posted on social media, on the third day of anti-government demonstrations around the country.

The video appeared to show demonstrators carrying two people in Dorud, where marchers were seen earlier shouting slogans against Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The footage could not be authenticated and the gravity of the injuries sustained by the two protesters was not immediately known.

