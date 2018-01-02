Ancient seal found in Jerusalem excavations

A 2,700-year-old clay seal impression which archaeologists from the Israel Antiquities Authority say belonged to a biblical governor of Jerusalem. It was unearthed yesterday during excavations in the Western Wall plaza in Jerusalem's Old City. The ar
PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
1 hour ago

A 2,700-year-old clay seal impression which archaeologists from the Israel Antiquities Authority say belonged to a biblical governor of Jerusalem. It was unearthed yesterday during excavations in the Western Wall plaza in Jerusalem's Old City. The artefact, inscribed in an ancient Hebrew script as "belonging to the governor of the city", was likely attached to a shipment or sent as a souvenir on behalf of the governor, the most prominent local position held in Jerusalem at the time, the Israel Antiquities Authority said. The impression, the size of a small coin, depicts two standing men, facing each other and wearing striped garments that reach down to their knees.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 02, 2018, with the headline 'Ancient seal found in Jerusalem excavations'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Rejuvenate yourself at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore’s new Tower Wing
Five award-winning restaurants for business lunch