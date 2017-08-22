Afghan president, Nato chief welcome Trump's 'enduring commitment' to Afghanistan

KABUL/BRUSSELS (AFP, REUTERS) - Afghanistan on Tuesday (Aug 22) welcomed a decision by US President Donald Trump to renew America's engagement in the war-torn country and allow for the deployment of more troops.

President Ashraf Ghani said in a statement that the announcement showed the "enduring commitment by Afghanistan's foundational partner in this global conflict".

Meanwhile in Brussels, Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg also welcomed President Donald Trump's decision to dispatch more troops to Afghanistan, saying the alliance would not let the country become a haven for terrorists.

"Nato remains fully committed to Afghanistan and I am looking forward to discussing the way ahead with (Defence) Secretary (James) Mattis and our Allies and international partners," Stoltenberg said in a statement.

Nato has 12,000 troops in Afghanistan, and 15 countries have pledged more, Stoltenberg said.

"Our aim remains to ensure that Afghanistan never again becomes a safe haven for terrorists who would attack our own countries," Stoltenberg said in a statement.

This story is developing.