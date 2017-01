AFGHANISTAN (REUTERS) - Almost 15 years since the Taleban government were ousted in a US-led military campaign, Afghanistan remains one of the most dangerous and violent countries in the world.

More than nine million people are in need of humanitarian aid in the country, an increase of 13 per cent, according to the United Nations.

It said the number of casualties in the first nine of months of 2016 – 8,397 – was the highest recorded, and included a 15 per cent increase in child casualties.