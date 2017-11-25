235 killed in Egypt mosque attack

A terror attack on worshippers at a mosque in Egypt's troubled Sinai province during Friday prayers yesterday left at least 235 people dead and 125 wounded.

A bomb explosion ripped through the mosque in the town of Bir al-Abd, about 201km north-east of Cairo, before gunmen opened fire on the worshippers, officials said. Photographs circulated by local news outlets purportedly showed the aftermath of the bombing: Dozens of bodies covered with blankets or bloodied sheets, laid in rows inside the mosque.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack. But Egypt's Sinai peninsula, a triangular piece of land bordering southern Israel and the Gaza Strip, has been a key battleground in the government's fight against an Islamic State in Iraq and Syria affiliate.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi called an emergency meeting of his security committee and declared three days of mourning.

