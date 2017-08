BASRA (AFP) - The bodies of 20 Iraqi sailors have been recovered after their ship sank following a collision off the country's southern coast, the transport ministry said on Thursday (Aug 24).

The Al-Mesbar sank in Iraqi waters on Saturday following the collision with a foreign-flagged vessel, after which eight sailors were rescued and the bodies of four others found.

The ministry said in a statement that 16 more bodies were found when the ship was raised on Thursday.