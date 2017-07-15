2 Ukrainian tourists killed in Egypt resort knife attack

CAIRO • Two Ukrainian tourists were killed and four other tourists wounded by an attacker with a knife at an Egyptian holiday resort in Hurghada yesterday, Egypt's Interior Ministry and security sources said.

The ministry said preliminary investigations showed that the male suspect appeared to have swum from a nearby public beach to access the holiday resort. The assailant has been arrested and is being questioned to determine his motives, the ministry added.

Security and hospital sources said two Ukrainian women were killed.

The attack came as gunmen ambushed an Egyptian security checkpoint yesterday, opening fire on a car and killing five policemen in an area just south of the capital, the state-run MENA news agency and the Interior Ministry said.

Three gunmen on a motorbike attacked police in the al-Badrasheen area of Giza province, 30km south of Cairo, killing two officers and three conscripts in the latest attack on Egyptian security forces battling an Islamist insurgency.

Witnesses said attackers blasted the vehicle with automatic rifles, then took equipment and threw petrol bombs inside the car before fleeing.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but Egyptian security forces have been battling the local affiliate of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria in the northern Sinai area and attacks have spread to other parts of Egypt.

The Red Sea resort town of Hurghada was hit by another stabbing attack in January last year, when two men armed with knives wounded three foreign tourists at the beachside Bella Vista hotel.

The attackers were said to have arrived by sea.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE