Melania Trump encourages 'giving back' during holiday season

Published
1 hour ago

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US first lady Melania Trump joined a Toys for Tots volunteer event at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, DC on Wednesday (Dec 13), where she encouraged families to give back if they can.

The Toys for Tots military programme is a donation-based programme that provides millions of toys for children in need during the holiday season.

"After this year's devastating hurricane season, I hope everyone watching at home will consider giving back through programs like Toys for Tots," Trump said.

Hurricanes Maria and Irma left a trail of destruction as they crashed through the Caribbean earlier this year. Hurricane Harvey tore through Texas in August.

