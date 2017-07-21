Massive iceberg breaks off ice shelf

A screengrab taken last Friday from a video released by the British Antarctic Survey shows the rift in the Larsen C Ice Shelf, on the Antarctic Peninsula, in February this year.
Last week, a 5,800 sq km iceberg - more than eight times the size of Singapore - calved from the ice shelf, producing one of the largest icebergs ever recorded, and providing a glimpse of how the Antarctic ice sheet might ultimately start to fall apart.
Larsen C, like two smaller ice shelves that collapsed before it, was holding back relatively little land ice, and it is not expected to contribute much to the rise of the sea.
But in other parts of Antarctica, similar shelves are holding back enormous amounts of ice, and scientists fear that their future collapse could dump enough ice into the ocean to raise the sea level by many feet. How fast this could happen is unclear.
What the experts say
ON THE SIXTH MASS EXTINCTION
I suppose where humans are concerned we'll be asking if it impacts us. But there's a bigger picture. Taking care of the environment is a moral imperative, like taking care of a house. When you see someone who takes care of his house, you sense responsibility. If you see someone whose house is in disrepair, with cockroaches and rats everywhere, would you want to work with him? If we let the extinctions continue, that's a signal we'll do something equally stupid down the road.
PROFESSOR PETER NG, head, Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum, National University of Singapore.
ON THE ICEBERG FROM THE LARSEN C ICE SHELF
In the short to medium term, it won't affect Singapore at all. There will be no meaningful rise in sea level and no ice will reach South-east Asia.
ASSISTANT PROFESSOR WINSTON CHOW, Department of Geography, National University of Singapore.