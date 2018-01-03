Man arrested after leaving Ryanair plane via emergency exit

A man was filmed leaving a Ryanair plane via the emergency exit and sitting on the wing of the aircraft.

The man, a Polish national in his 50s, was on flight FR8164 from London Stansted Airport in Essex, Britain, to Malaga, Spain, on New Year's Day, BBC reported.

A video posted by Fernando Del Valle Villalobos on Facebook shows the man sitting down on the wing with his belongings beside him.

Passengers inside the plane can be heard laughing in the video, which has drawn more than 273,000 views, 1,100 likes and 2,700 shares.

The Metro said in a report that the man had been tired of waiting to alight from the planeafter it landed. It had already been delayed by almost an hour before taking off.

However, a passenger who sat beside the man told the Daily Mail that the man had been suffering from asthma.

"He needed air, hence he decided to exit the plane but Civil Guards didn't want to listen to what he had to say," said Mr Raj Mistry. "I was talking to him throughout the flight and there was a few times he was using his inhaler. He also took medication just before the flight took off."

In a statement to BBC, a spokesman for Ryanair called the event an "airport security breach".

"Malaga airport police immediately arrested the passenger in question and since this was a breach of Spanish safety and security regulations, it is being dealt with by the Spanish authorities," said the spokesman.