Light aircraft crashes in Bosnia, five dead: Police

SARAJEVO (REUTERS) - Five people, including three children, were killed in Bosnia on Saturday (May 13) when a light aircraft they were travelling in crashed near the southern town of Mostar, police said.

The accident occurred at 3.50pm local time (9.50pm Singapore time) and police, firefighters, paramedics and a prosecutor were at the site of the crash, a police duty officer told Reuters.

"Five people are dead, including a pilot and reportedly three children," the officer said, adding that the aircraft had caught fire and that the fifth victim had not yet been identified.

Local media reported that Mostar airport had organised on Saturday an "Open Door Day" that included flights above Mostar and plane-jumps.