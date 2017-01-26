LA gets green light to bid for 2024 Olympics

CALIFORNIA (REUTERS) - The Los Angeles City Council on Wednesday (Jan 25) unanimously approved the bid to host the festivities.

Mayor Eric Garcetti said: “In today's political landscape, I don't need to tell you that finding common ground isn't always easy but there is common ground here today."

After Boston dropped out in 2015, LA has been the only city left in the US vying for the 2024 games.

The crushing costs of hosting the Olympics prompted many other cities around the world to drop out, including Rome and Hamburg, Germany.

LA has been preaching practicality with its game concept slogan, "LA 2024 is about what we have, not what we're going to build."

LA hosted the games in 1932 and in 1984, and turned a profit for both.

Los Angeles is in the running with Budapest and Paris to host the Games.

The International Olympic Committee will announce its final decision in September.