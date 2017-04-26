Kenya's last northern white rhino joins Tinder

Endangered white rhino joins Tinder to find a mate hoping to raise funds for fertility treatment. VIDEO: REUTERS
Published
1 hour ago

NAIROBI (REUTERS) - Like many guys using Tinder, he loves the outdoors and travels widely. But there's a catch - Sudan is the world's last male white northern rhino. And he desperately needs a mate. 

Ol Pejeta conservancy has teamed up with dating app Tinder to raise awareness of how Sudan's species is facing extinction. 

Conservationists hope that Sudan will help raise enough money for US$9 million (S$12.5 million) fertility treatment - as all attempts to get him to mate have failed. 

Said Ol Pejeta's chief executive Richard Vigne: "We have to develop techniques to remove eggs from the two remaining females, we have to then mature those eggs which in itself is a very difficult thing to do for various reasons which I do not need to go into, fertilise those eggs with stored semen - luckily there is quite a lot of stored northern white rhino semen around the world in various zoos to create an embryo - and successfully freeze and store the embryo, and then in time find a technique to re-introduce that embryo into surrogate southern white rhino females." 

Poachers sell white rhino horns for US$50,000 per kilo - making them more valuable than gold. 

And Sudan's keepers fear he may be killed before they can raise the money needed for his treatment. 

But if it's a success - we may see more of these beasts walking the African plains for years to come.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Lower iron levels can affect productivity at work
Almost edible deodorant? Katfood advocates the power of natural skincare
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!

Shopping