ISS astronauts show off their pre-packaged Thanksgiving meal

INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION (REUTERS) - Astronauts aboard the Space Station, on Tuesday (Nov 21) gave Nasa TV viewers a peek into how they planned to celebrate Thanksgiving in space without a carving knife in sight.

Along with the traditional turkey meal, dishes like mashed potatoes, cornbread dressing, candied yams and cranapple dessert - all individually sealed in foil packages - are part of this year's Thanksgiving menu.

Expedition 53 commander Randy Bresnik said he was looking forward to a home-cooked meal next year.

"My wife is a phenomenal cook, like my mother was, and like Joe mentioned, the process of the day of Thanksgiving, preparing everything is something that I look forward to the next time," Bresnik said.

Bresnik, along with the European Space Agency's Paolo Nespoli, will return to earth in a few weeks with a planned landing in Kazakhstan on Dec 14.

NASA Astronauts Joe Acaba and Mark Vende Hei will remain in orbit through late February.