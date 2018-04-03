Is your gut keeping you awake at night?

While we wait for the definitive science, clinical psychologist Michael Breus suggests taking probiotics and prebiotics to feed the good bacteria in our guts.
While we wait for the definitive science, clinical psychologist Michael Breus suggests taking probiotics and prebiotics to feed the good bacteria in our guts.PHOTO: ISTOCKPHOTO
Published
54 min ago

Many scientists suspect there is a strong link between gut health and sleep health

When we lie awake at night, unable to sleep, we usually blame stress, depression, anxiety, adrenaline or the memory of something stupid we said in 2003.

But what if our guts were actually the culprit? What if the trillions of microbes sitting in our small intestines - known collectively as the microbiome or microbiota - were actually affecting our mood, digestion, overall health and ability to get a full eight hours' shut-eye?

TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE

Thank you for reading The Straits Times

You have reached one of our Premium stories. To continue reading, get access now or log in if you are a subscriber.

What is Premium?

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 03, 2018, with the headline 'Is your gut keeping you awake at night?'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Get a degree without leaving the house? Here’s how
Skills v degrees debate at ST Education Forum ends in a tie
Fall in love all over again with IWC Schaffhausen's classic timepieces
Hiroshima: An authentic blend of history, nature, culture and food