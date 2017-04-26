Inspiration all, women at summit

All set for the Women20 Summit in Berlin yesterday were (from left) Association of German Women Entrepreneurs president Stephanie Bschorr, US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, International Monetary Fund manag
PHOTO: REUTERS
All set for the Women20 Summit in Berlin yesterday were (from left) Association of German Women Entrepreneurs president Stephanie Bschorr, US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, International Monetary Fund managing director Christine Lagarde (back row) and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, the UN Secretary-General's special advocate for inclusive finance for development. The summit will discuss labour force participation of women, equal pay and female entrepreneurship and closing the digital gender divide, among other topics.

