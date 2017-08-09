Inaccurate emissions data casts doubt on climate accord: Probe

LONDON • Inaccurate greenhouse gas data could be threatening the Paris climate accord and thousands of lives.

A special investigation by the BBC claims that potent, climate warming gases are being emitted in countries as diverse as Italy, China, India and Russia, but are not being recorded in official inventories.

The investigation says levels of some emissions from India and China are so uncertain that experts say their records are plus or minus 100 per cent.

The claims are made on a BBC Radio programme Counting Carbon, broadcast today (Singapore time), which reports that large quantities of a gas called HFC-23 have been detected getting into the atmosphere from a location in Italy. The chemical, produced in the refrigeration and air conditioning industries, is 14,800 times more warming to the atmosphere than CO2.

Yet Italian reports to the United Nations show only a very small amount being released and the Italian environment agency told the BBC its inventory was correct.

Under the 2015 Paris climate deal, every country has to submit an inventory of its greenhouse-gas emissions every two years. But according to the BBC, air-sampling programmes that record actual levels of gases sometimes reveal errors and omissions.

Experts interviewed by the BBC also raised doubts about Chinese emissions of a warming gas, carbon tetrachloride, once widespread as a refrigerant and a solvent but damaging to the ozone layer. It has been banned in Europe since 2002.

Dr Stefan Reimann, from the Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology told Counting Carbon: "We still see 10,000 to 20,000 tonnes coming out of China every year.

"There is actually no Chinese inventory for these gases, as they are banned and industry shouldn't be releasing them anymore."

The BBC said it had discovered uncertainties in carbon emissions inventories, particularly in developing countries. It points to methane, produced by microbe activity in marshlands, in rice cultivation, from landfill, from agriculture and in the production of fossil fuels. Global levels have been rising and scientists are unsure why.

The BBC said for a country such as India, with 15 per cent of the world's livestock, methane is a very important gas in its inventory - but the amount produced is subject to a high degree of uncertainty.

"What they note is that methane emissions are about 50 per cent uncertain for categories like ruminants, so what this means is that the emissions they submit could be plus or minus 50 per cent of what's been submitted," Dr Anita Ganesan from the University of Bristol told the BBC. "For nitrous oxide, that's 100per cent."

The programme said there are similar uncertainties with methane emissions in Russia, of between 30 and 40 per cent.

The BBC investigation comes just days after a new study said that weather-related disasters could kill around 152,000 people every year in Europe if climate change is not curbed. The study, co-authored by the European Commission's joint research centre and published in The Lancet Planetary Health journal, said if no actions are taken to cut greenhouse gas emissions, Europe will see 50 times more deaths per year between 2071 and 2100 than in the 1981-2010 period.