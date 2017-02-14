In the ring, US wrestler in Mexico feeds off anti-Trump sentiment

MEXICO CITY (REUTERS) - Sam Polinsky wanted a change.

So the Pittsburgh-native moved to Mexico last April as Donald Trump was rising in the primaries.

Now he's known as Sam Adonis -- a wrestler who has purposely tapped into resentment over Trump's anti-immigration rhetoric and plans for a border wall.

He says entering the ring as a Trump supporter riles up the lucha libre fans. And he loves it.

Sam Adonis said, "I hear it all. The Mexican fans are screaming the worst expletives they can at me. They're throwing beers at me; they're throwing popcorn at me. They're just overwhelmingly resentful to me as possible but as soon as the show is over, generally they like to get a picture with me and generally they like to have an autograph for their kid."

Adonis is a performer on stage. But says when it comes to Trump, the president is the real deal.

"I can't say I support Trump, but I definitely respect Trump. I respect the fact that he is who he is and he's not changing himself for anybody. He's decided to be one person and whether you like him or not, he's himself. And I think there's a lot to say about that."

Differences collide in and out of the ring.

Trump insists that Mexico will pay for the Wall while Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto has repeatedly said that won't happen.

But for this wrestler, the show must go on.