In Pictures: Protests around the world against Donald Trump

While hundreds of thousands of people from all over the US were expected to pack into downtown Washington on Saturday (Jan 21) for a women’s march in opposition to the agenda and rhetoric of President Donald Trump, similar protests were taking place across the globe - in Britain, Ireland, France, Argentina, Bulgaria, Finland and Australia, among other places. Here is a look at those protests.

Protesters hold placards during the Women's March in London on Jan 21, 2017 as part of a global day of protests against new US President Donald Trump.PHOTO: AFP
Protesters carrying banners take part in the Women's March on London, as they stand in Trafalgar Square, in central London, Britain Jan 21, 2017.PHOTO: REUTERS
Protesters hold home made placards during the Women's March in Trafalgar Square in London on Jan 21, 2017 as part of a global day of protests against new US President Donald Trump.PHOTO: AFP
Protesters hold placards during the Women's March in Trafalgar Square in London on Jan 21, 2017 as part of a global day of protests against new US President Donald Trump.PHOTO: AFP
Protesters carrying banners take part in the Women's March on London, as they walk from the American Embassy to Trafalgar Square, in central London, Britain Jan 21, 2017.PHOTO: REUTERS
People protest the inauguration of new US President Donald Trump in front of the US Embassy in Buenos Aires on Jan 21, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
Protesters gather in front of the Sofia University in solidarity with the women's march against US President Donald Trump in Washington, in Sofia, Bulgaria, Jan 21, 2017.PHOTO: REUTERS
A participant of a Women's March in Helsinki holds up a poster depicting US President Donald Trump and German dictator Adolf Hitler on Jan 21, 2017, one day after the US president's inauguration.PHOTO: AFP
Protesters take part in the Women's March on Dublin, Ireland Jan 21, 2017. The march formed part of a worldwide day of action following the election of Donald Trump to US President. PHOTO: REUTERS
Protesters take part in the Women's March on Dublin, Ireland Jan 21, 2017. The march formed part of a worldwide day of action following the election of Donald Trump to US President. PHOTO: REUTERS
Protesters take part in the Women's March in Paris, France, Jan 21, 2017. The march formed part of a worldwide day of action following the election of Donald Trump to US President.PHOTO: REUTERS
Protesters take part in the Women's March in Paris, France, Jan 21, 2017. The march formed part of a worldwide day of action following the inauguration of Donald Trump to US President. PHOTO: REUTERS
Protesters take part in the Women's March in Paris, France, Jan 21, 2017. The march formed part of a worldwide day of action following the inauguration of Donald Trump to US President. PHOTO: REUTERS
Women protesters march in a rally against US President Donald Trump following his inauguration, in Sydney on Jan 21, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
Women protestors march in a rally against US President Donald Trump following his inauguration, in Sydney on Jan 21, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
Women protestors march in a rally against US President Donald Trump following his inauguration, in Sydney on Jan 21, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
Anti-Trump protesters shout slogans and hold placards against the newly sworn US president Donald Trump during a demonstration organised by Earthlife Africa in the central streets of Durban following his inauguration on Jan 21, 2017 in Durban, South Africa. PHOTO: AFP
Protesters carrying placards take part in a Women's March in Stockholm, Sweden, on Jan 21, 2017, one day after the inauguration of the US President.PHOTO: AFP
People take part in the Women's March in front of the US embassy in Accra, Ghana, on Jan 21, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
People take part in the Women's March in front of the US embassy in Accra, Ghana, on Jan 21, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
Two women hold signs during a rally against US newly sworn-in President Donald Trump in Rome on Jan 21, 2017, a day after Trump's inauguration.PHOTO: AFP
Women hold posters as they take part in a march for women's rights and freedom in solidarity with the march organised in Washington, on Jan 21, 2017 in Pristina, Kosovo. PHOTO: AFP
People hold a banner which translates as "Womens march against fascism" during a rally in solidarity with the Women's March taking place in Washington and many other cities on Jan 21, 2017 in Belgrade, Serbia.PHOTO: AFP
People take part in a rally in solidarity with supporters of the Women's March taking place in Washington and many other cities on Jan 21, 2017 in Prague, Czech Republic, one day after the inauguration of the US President. PHOTO: AFP
A man holds a poster reading "No Putin No War" as another one pleads for the impeachment of US President Donald Trump during a rally in solidarity with supporters of the Women's March taking place in Washington and many other cities on Jan 21, 2017 in Prague, Czech Republic.PHOTO: AFP
A woman holds a sign reading 'Dump Trump Stop Sexual Violence' during a demonstration against US newly sworn-in President Donald Trump on the Museumplein, in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, on Jan 21, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
People shout and hold signs during a rally against US newly sworn-in President Donald Trump in Rome on Jan 21, 2017, a day after Trump's inauguration.PHOTO: AFP
Participants hold a banner "Bridges not walls" on Lanchid (Chain Bridge) in Budapest, Hungary, on Jan 21, 2017 during a women protesters march in a rally against US President Donald Trump following his inauguration. PHOTO: AFP
