In Pictures: Protests around the world against Donald Trump
While hundreds of thousands of people from all over the US were expected to pack into downtown Washington on Saturday (Jan 21) for a women’s march in opposition to the agenda and rhetoric of President Donald Trump, similar protests were taking place across the globe - in Britain, Ireland, France, Argentina, Bulgaria, Finland and Australia, among other places. Here is a look at those protests.
