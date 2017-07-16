In Pictures: Mount Vesuvius ablaze

Across Italy, firefighters have intervened more than a thousand times in the last few days to fight brush or scrub fires. The latest fire they are struggling to put out is a wildfire with a front stretching across more than 2km of the dormant volcano, Mount Vesuvius, in Naples.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.