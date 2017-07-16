””

In Pictures: Mount Vesuvius ablaze

Across Italy, firefighters have intervened more than a thousand times in the last few days to fight brush or scrub fires. The latest fire they are struggling to put out is a wildfire with a front stretching across more than 2km of the dormant volcano, Mount Vesuvius, in Naples.

Pedestrians walk on Naples Promenade as smoke rises from fires on the slopes of Mount Vesuvius on July 12, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
A plane makes a water drop to help fight the fires burning on the Vesuvius volcano, outside Naples, Italy on July 13, 2017. PHOTO: EPA
Italian soldiers help fight the fires burning on the Vesuvius volcano, outside Naples on July 13, 2017. PHOTO: EPA
A plane makes a water drop to help fight the fires burning on the Vesuvius volcano, outside Naples on July 13, 2017.PHOTO: EPA
A helicopter makes a water drop to help fight the fires burning on the Vesuvius volcano, outside Naples on July 13, 2017.PHOTO: EPA
A plane flies above smoke rising from fires on the slopes of Mount Vesuvius east of Naples on July 12, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
A general view over the city as smoke billows from fires around Mount Vesuvius volcano in Naples on July 11, 2017.PHOTO: EPA
A motorcyclist rides past smoke rising from fires on the slopes of Mount Vesuvius east of Naples on July 12, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
