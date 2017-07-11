””

In Pictures: Mosul, after ISIS

On Monday, ISIS was evicted from the last parcel of land that it controlled in the Iraqi city of Mosul. A battle that began 266 days ago has finally concluded with intense house-to-house fighting and a last stand on the western bank of the River Tigris, the BBC reports.

A member of the Iraqi federal police among the wrecks of buildings destroyed during clashes with militants from the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) in the Old City of Mosul on Monday (July 10, 2017).PHOTO: REUTERS
An Iraqi security force member with an ISIS flag on top of what's left of a building in Mosul's Old City. Government forces took back control of the city from the militants on Sunday. PHOTO: REUTERS
A member of the Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service amid the rubble. The months-long battle to drive ISIS out of Mosul's Old City has left it in ruins and most of its residents homeless. PHOTO: REUTERS
Iraqi security forces - with a US-led coalition of fighters - may have ended the battle in Mosul but the war against ISIS is far from over. PHOTO: REUTERS
What remains of Mosul's Old City after the fighting. Human rights groups say Mosul’s civilians are still at grave risk, having just endured a catastrophic ordeal.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Smoke billowing in Mosul during the offensive by Iraqi forces to retake the embattled city from ISIS. Iraq's Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared victory in Mosul on Sunday, 10 months into a campaign to oust the terror group from the most densely populated city under its control. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
A member of the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service. Analysts expect Iraq's battle against ISIS to shift from the open battlefield to the shadowy realm of counter-terrorism raids in the cities, deserts and borders, BBC reports. PHOTO: REUTERS
Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi on Monday (July 10) said victory by government forces in Mosul marked “the failure and the collapse of the terrorist state”. The defeat leaves ISIS without any major urban strongholds in Iraq, retreating to its insurgent roots in the desert after a spectacular fall from a zenith in which it controlled vast stretches of Syria and Iraq. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Three years of war against ISIS created a national sense of urgency in Iraq which overcame regional, ethnic and sectarian disputes. But with the extremists now on the back foot, and deprived of most of the territory it once held throughout western Iraq, old tensions could resume, The Guardian reports. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
The fighting has practically emptied Mosul, with nearly one million civilians having fled the Iraqi city, according to the United Nations. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
