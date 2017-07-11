In Pictures: Mosul, after ISIS

On Monday, ISIS was evicted from the last parcel of land that it controlled in the Iraqi city of Mosul. A battle that began 266 days ago has finally concluded with intense house-to-house fighting and a last stand on the western bank of the River Tigris, the BBC reports.
