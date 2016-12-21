I have a responsibility to record the event, says photographer who captured Russian ambassador's assassination

He had not originally intended to attend the new photo exhibition in the Turkish capital of Ankara, and stopped by only as it was on his way home from work.

That was how Associated Press photographer Burhan Ozbilici ended up capturing the images of the assassination of Russian ambassador Andrey Karlov that have shocked and awed people worldwide, according to CNN.

He thought that photos of Mr Karlov speaking might be useful in the future, with Russia and Turkey's relationship improving.

The peaceful atmosphere of the gallery erupted into panic, with people scurrying away as the assassin - later identified as police officer Mevlut Mert Altintas - shot Mr Karlov multiple times with a pistol.

Mr Ozbilici rushed to the back of the showroom and hid behind a wall. He watched as the gunman paced about the body of the ambassador, whom he described as "a very natural man" and "not a diplomat we usually see".

The gunman was "agitated" as he ripped some photographs off of the wall, Mr Ozbilici told CNN, and yet "strangely, in control of himself", shouting at everyone to stand back.

"The ambassador was lying on the ground -- not moving. And the (shooter) was making (a) politically motivated speech," he said.

"Some people were screaming, crying, so I could not hear well."

Driven by a sense of journalistic responsibility, Mr Ozbilici continued recording the event. Despite being aware of the danger had the gunman turned on him, he moved forward a little anyway.

He told CNN: "This is what I was thinking: 'I'm here. Even if I get hit and injured, or killed, I'm a journalist. I have to do my work. I could run away without making any photos... But I wouldn't have a proper answer if people later ask me: 'Why didn't you take pictures?'"

"I even thought about friends and colleagues who have died while taking photographs in conflict zones over the years."

"In difficult situations, I'm calm. I have a responsibility to record the event," he told CNN.

He added that it was only when he was editing the photos later on, that it really descended upon him the premeditation behind the attack.

"When I got back to edit my photos, I saw (in) my two very first photos (that) the gunman was standing behind ambassador... like he was part of embassy staff or somebody from the art gallery - very calm.

"I felt very bad to see an innocent man lying on the ground... lifeless."