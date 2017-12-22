How countries voted in the United Nation's Jerusalem resolution

More than 120 countries voted in favour of a United Nations General Assembly resolution on Thursday (Dec 21), calling for the United States to drop its recent recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
President Donald Trump had threatened to cut off financial aid to countries that voted in favour of the resolution.
Earlier this month, he had reversed decades of US policy by announcing that the US recognised Jerusalem - home to major Muslim, Jewish and Christian holy sites - as the capital of Israel and would move its embassy there.
Here is a list of the countries that voted, and what their vote was.
Those who voted against
United States, Israel, Guatemala, Honduras, the Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau and Togo.
Those who abstained
Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Australia, Bahamas, Benin, Bhutan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cameroon, Canada, Colombia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Dominican Republic, Equatorial Guinea, Fiji, Haiti, Hungary, Jamaica, Kiribati, Latvia, Lesotho, Malawi, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Philippines, Poland, Romania, Rwanda, Solomon Islands, South Sudan, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuvalu, Uganda, Vanuatu.
128 countries who voted in favour
Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Andorra, Angola, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan
Bahrain, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belgium, Belize, Bolivia, Botswana, Brazil, Brunei, Bulgaria, Burkina Faso, Burundi
Cabo Verde, Cambodia, Chad, Chile, China, Comoros, Congo, Costa Rica, Cote D'Ivoire, Cuba, Cyprus
Denmark, Djibouti, Dominica
Ecuador, Egypt, Eritrea, Estonia, Ethiopia
Finland, France
Gabon, Gambia, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Grenada, Guinea, Guyana
Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Italy
Japan, Jordan
Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan
Laos, Lebanon, Liberia, Libya, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg
Macedonia, Madagascar, Malaysia, Maldives, Mali, Malta, Mauritania, Mauritius, Monaco, Montenegro, Morocco, Mozambique
Namibia, Nepal, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Niger, Nigeria, North Korea, Norway
Oman
Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Peru, Portugal
Qatar
Russia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, Seychelles, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Somalia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Suriname, Sweden, Switzerland, Syria
Tajikistan, Tanzania, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey
United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, Uruguay, Uzbekistan
Venezuela, Vietnam
Yemen
Zimbabwe