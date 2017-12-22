How countries voted in the United Nation's Jerusalem resolution

More than 120 countries voted in favour of a United Nations General Assembly resolution on Thursday (Dec 21), calling for the United States to drop its recent recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

President Donald Trump had threatened to cut off financial aid to countries that voted in favour of the resolution.

Earlier this month, he had reversed decades of US policy by announcing that the US recognised Jerusalem - home to major Muslim, Jewish and Christian holy sites - as the capital of Israel and would move its embassy there.

Here is a list of the countries that voted, and what their vote was.

Those who voted against

United States, Israel, Guatemala, Honduras, the Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau and Togo.

Those who abstained

Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Australia, Bahamas, Benin, Bhutan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cameroon, Canada, Colombia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Dominican Republic, Equatorial Guinea, Fiji, Haiti, Hungary, Jamaica, Kiribati, Latvia, Lesotho, Malawi, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Philippines, Poland, Romania, Rwanda, Solomon Islands, South Sudan, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuvalu, Uganda, Vanuatu.

128 countries who voted in favour

Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Andorra, Angola, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan

Bahrain, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belgium, Belize, Bolivia, Botswana, Brazil, Brunei, Bulgaria, Burkina Faso, Burundi

Cabo Verde, Cambodia, Chad, Chile, China, Comoros, Congo, Costa Rica, Cote D'Ivoire, Cuba, Cyprus

Denmark, Djibouti, Dominica

Ecuador, Egypt, Eritrea, Estonia, Ethiopia

Finland, France

Gabon, Gambia, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Grenada, Guinea, Guyana

Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Italy

Japan, Jordan

Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan

Laos, Lebanon, Liberia, Libya, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg

Macedonia, Madagascar, Malaysia, Maldives, Mali, Malta, Mauritania, Mauritius, Monaco, Montenegro, Morocco, Mozambique

Namibia, Nepal, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Niger, Nigeria, North Korea, Norway

Oman

Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Peru, Portugal

Qatar

Russia

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, Seychelles, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Somalia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Suriname, Sweden, Switzerland, Syria

Tajikistan, Tanzania, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey

United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, Uruguay, Uzbekistan

Venezuela, Vietnam

Yemen

Zimbabwe