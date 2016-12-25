Holiday weather forecast more naughty than nice

NEW YORK • From blizzards and rainstorms in the United States to a heatwave in southern Australia, Christmas weather will border on the wild side this year and make travel risky for millions during the holiday break.

More than 600 flights in the US have already been cancelled because of bad weather, and more disruptions seem likely.

A major winter storm is sweeping across the Pacific North-west and is expected to unleash heavy snow, freezing rain and high winds as it moves across most areas of the US over the weekend, forecasters said.

The weather may derail travel plans for the 94 million Americans who will hit the roads during the holidays, Reuters reported.

"An expansive storm system moving into the western US will make for an eventful holiday weekend across much of the nation," the National Weather Service forecasted.

The storm system will cause rain across the West Coast, including coastal southern California, where showers and thunderstorms could trigger flooding. The storm will move east, spreading snow across the Rockies and into the northern plains today, the service said, according to Reuters.

As parts of the US freeze, a heatwave in the Arctic could push temperatures at the North Pole up to 20 deg C higher than average during Christmas. Temperatures throughout November and December were 5 deg C higher than average, the BBC reported.

In southern Australia, an alert has been issued for scorching weather for today. Officials are preparing residents in Victoria for hot and humid conditions, with five days of 30 deg C or more forecasted from yesterday, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Hot and windy conditions greatly raise the risk of grass and bush fires, the state's Emergency Management Commissioner said.

Melbourne will hit up to 35 deg C today and temperatures higher than 40 deg C are expected in other parts of the state, Australian Broadcasting Corp reported.