Two men on a marine vessel removing dead fish from the banks of the Keelung River in Taipei on Tuesday. Large numbers of dead fish have appeared in the Keelung River in recent days. According to the Taipei Department of Environmental Protection, a heatwave has caused the deaths of the flathead grey mullet. The Taiwanese capital has suffered 16 consecutive days of hot weather, with temperatures reaching 36 deg C for the first time in 120 years.