Hawaii brings back test of Cold War warning siren

NEW YORK • As tensions between the United States and North Korea continue to simmer, Hawaii is preparing to resume a statewide test tomorrow of a Cold War-era early warning system designed to inform its residents of an impending nuclear attack.

The Attack Warning Tone, described as a "wailing tone", will be heard for about 50 seconds on the first business day of every month, beginning tomorrow.

It will sound after the regular monthly test of the sirens that warn residents of hurricanes or tsunamis, the Emergency Management Agency said in a statement on Monday that was intended to update the population on what the agency is doing to "prepare our state for a nuclear threat".

The announcement came before North Korea fired a ballistic missile at dawn yesterday.

The last time Hawaii residents heard the attack warning siren test was in the mid-1990s, after the waning of the Cold War.

"We stopped using it in the mid-1990s after the Cold War ended in the 1980s," said Mr Richard Rapoza, a spokesman for the emergency management agency, in an interview on Tuesday. "At that point, there was no longer a need for it."

