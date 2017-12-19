Grief, loss & resilience

THE FALL OF MOSUL: Running through rubble in just his socks, his daughter in his arms, a resident of Mosul cries out as he flees an ISIS-controlled part of the city towards Iraqi special forces during a battle on March 4. Mosul, the group's de facto capital in Iraq, fell in July after a gruelling nine-month campaign backed by a US-led coalition that saw much of the northern Iraqi city destroyed. Thousands of people died in the battle and nearly a million were displaced. On Dec 9, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

PHOTO: REUTERS