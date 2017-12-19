Grief, loss & resilience

Record-breaking hurricanes brought death and destruction to the Caribbean and the US, while North Korea-US tensions soared. ISIS suffered military defeat but inspired terror attacks across the globe. Zimbabwe's president Robert Mugabe was brought down, while hundreds of thousands of Thais finally laid a beloved king to rest. Here is a wrap of some of the year's major events.
