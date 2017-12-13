Gillibrand calls Trump's tweet a 'sexist smear'

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US Senator Kirsten Gillibrand fired back at President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Dec 12) and said she would not be silenced after he attacked her on Twitter for calling for an investigation into accusations of sexual harassment and misconduct against him.

Six US senators, including Gillibrand, have said Trump should resign.

Trump lambasted Gillibrand on Twitter on Tuesday writing: "Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office 'begging' for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump."

Schumer is the Senate Democratic leader.

Gillibrand, whose name has been floated as a possible Democratic presidential candidate in 2020, said she would not back down.

"It was a sexist smear attempting to silence my voice, and I will not be silenced on this issue," she told reporters at a news conference.

Trump did not answer a reporter's question at a White House event later on Tuesday when asked what he meant by the tweet.