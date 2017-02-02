Getting wet to set world record

Nearly 2,000 people holding hands in a salty lake in Argentina set a new Guinness world record for the most people floating while connected.

Experts from the Guinness Book of Records certified that 1,941 people free-floated in a line simultaneously for 30 seconds in Lake Epecuen, south-east of Buenos Aires, on Monday.

The previous record was set in 2014 in Sun Moon Lake in Taiwan, when 650 people linked up using flotation aids.

In Lake Epecuen, participants broke the record completely unaided since the water's high levels of salinity - it is 10 times saltier than sea water - made floats unnecessary, organisers said.