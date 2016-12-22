Germany steps up hunt for killer driver

BERLIN • German police are looking for a Tunisian man after finding an identity document under the driver's seat of the truck which ploughed into a Christmas market on Monday evening, killing 12 people, Der Spiegel's online edition reported yesterday.

Der Spiegel, which did not cite its sources, said the document was in the name of Anis A., born in Tataouine in 1992.

The man is also believed to use false names.

The authorities earlier released a Pakistani asylum seeker arrested near the scene, and warned that the attacker is on the run and may be armed.

They have also said it is unclear if the perpetrator was acting alone or with others.

Terror group Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Passauer Neue Presse newspaper yesterday quoted the head of the group of interior ministers from Germany's 16 federal states, Mr Klaus Bouillon, as saying that tougher security measures were needed.

"We want to raise the police presence and strengthen the protection of Christmas markets. We will have more patrols. Officers will have machine guns.

"We want to make access to markets more difficult, with vehicles parked across them," Mr Bouillon told the paper.

The 25-tonne truck smashed into wooden huts serving mulled wine and sausages. Apart from the fatalities, about 45 people were injured.

Meanwhile, roads in front of Buckingham Palace were shut during the daily Changing of the Guard ceremony from yesterday following the truck attack, British police said.

The military ceremony regularly draws crowds of tourists to the gates of Queen Elizabeth II's residence in central London.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS

OPINION