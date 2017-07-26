Frank Sinatra's 4th wife Barbara dies at age 90

Legendary entertainer Frank Sinatra and his wife Barbara pose for photographers backstage at the taping of an ABC TV special "Sinatra: 80 Years My Way" at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, US on Nov 19, 1995.
Legendary entertainer Frank Sinatra and his wife Barbara pose for photographers backstage at the taping of an ABC TV special "Sinatra: 80 Years My Way" at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, US on Nov 19, 1995.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
57 min ago

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Barbara Sinatra, the fourth wife of singer Frank Sinatra, died on Tuesday (July 26) at the age of 90, her representative said.

John Thoresen, director of the Barbara Sinatra Children's Center in Rancho Mirage, California, said in a statement that Sinatra died of natural causes, surrounded by her family and friends at her home in the desert city.

Born Barbara Blakely, she was a former model and Las Vegas showgirl who married the famed singer and actor in 1976. She had been married to him for 22 years when he died of a heart attack in 1998. She had previously been married to Zeppo Marx, the youngest of the Marx Brothers comedy team.

It was the longest of Frank Sinatra's marriages, which included unions with actresses Ava Gardner and Mia Farrow, and teenage sweetheart Nancy Barbato.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

Frank and Barbara Sinatra founded the Barbara Sinatra Children's Center in Rancho Mirage, near Palm Springs, in 1986. The center counsels physically, sexually and emotionally abused children.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Are you unknowingly destroying your car's engine?
The haze fight: Farmer in search of a better life
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice