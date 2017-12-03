Francis traded gifts for classified info

The man known as Fat Leonard is Penang-born Leonard Glenn Francis, whose Singapore-based company is Glenn Defence Marine Asia (GDMA).

GDMA provided ship chandling services - coordinating, scheduling and procuring items or services for vessels directed to ports in places such as Japan, Hong Kong, Malaysia and the Philippines.

The case is known around the world for cheating the United States Navy of close to US$35 million (S$47 million).

Francis, who pleaded guilty in 2013, is awaiting sentencing in the US.

From meals of suckling pig and the services of prostitutes to cash gifts and designer furniture, Francis was lavish in showering US Navy officers and civilian contractors with bribes for almost a decade, according to the court papers.

In return, Francis, who is believed to be 49 years old, received classified information and opportunities to overbill the US Navy.

Singapore was where some of the perks were exercised - Francis' targets were wooed with plane tickets here, hotel stays, paid expenses and prostitutes' services, according to the court papers.

He lived in a 28,000 sq ft bungalow in Nassim Road, one of Singapore's most expensive addresses.