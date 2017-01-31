France's crowning glory

France won its first Miss Universe crown in 64 years yesterday in a made-for-television spectacle where finalists spoke out on the refugee crisis and other hot-button global issues. Ms Iris Mittenaere, a dental surgery student from Lille in the north of France, beat 85 of the world's most beautiful women at the event in the Philippines scheduled for prime-time viewing in the United States. Ms Mittenaere, 24, edged out Miss Haiti, the first runner-up, and Miss Colombia, the second runner-up, to win France's first Miss Universe title since 1953. The Philippines agreed to host the pageant this year as part of efforts to draw tourists and investors.