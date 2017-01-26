Female-only driving school hopes to shatter stereotypes

CAIRO (REUTERS) - In a bid to help women gain independence and avoid harassment, Ms Nayrouz Talaat started an all-females driving school in Cairo in December 2016.

Direxiona matches women with professional female driving instructors - from beginners to advanced lessons - in their areas.

Other than encouraging more women to go behind the wheel, Ms Talaat also hopes that her driving school will see more women signing up to be driving instructors.

She said that during her research prior to launching the school, she learnt that "for every 10 girls, seven would prefer to be taught by women".

Women in Cairo are often put off by public transport and avoid taking them because of sexual harassment that occurs frequently.