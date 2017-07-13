Father of bride survives after lightning strikes him during wedding speech in Canada

NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA - A man was so determined to get on with his daughter's wedding that not even a lightning bolt stopped him from delivering his speech.

Mr JP Nadeau, who hosted the wedding in his backyard's apple orchard in the town of Woodstock last Saturday (July 8), escaped with just a scorch mark on his thumb, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) reported.

Recalling how he was interrupted mid-sentence, Mr Nadeau said: "And just as I told my new son-in-law, 'you're a lucky guy' - Boom!"

He had his back turned towards the storm while giving the speech and had been unaware of the approaching storm clouds.

Mr Nadeau's daughter, who was standing nearby, saw the lightning strike the ground behind him, shooting a bolt of electricity through his body.

"I had the microphone and the shock jumped into the sound system and my hand just lit up and I saw the spark," he told CBC.

"And I'm looking at my hand and it's all flared up... It was like I was holding a lightning bolt in my hand, it was amazing."

The incident shocked his family, but as soon as everyone present realised Mr Nadeau was unharmed, the wedding continued.

His wife Maggy Thomas said it was a beautiful wedding except that it was "pretty terrifying for a second".

This is not the first close shave Mr Nadeau has experienced.

In 2015, the cruise ship he was working on near the Falklands caught fire and he was rescued by the British Royal Air Force.

"I've had lots of brushes with death," he said. "But death keeps ignoring me."