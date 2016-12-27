WORLD FOCUS

Farewell to the old world order

A woman, protesting against the shooting death of Mr Alton Sterling, getting detained by police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in July. At least four high-profile shootings by the US police of black men sent protesters onto the streets across the country. PHOTO: REUTERS
Above: Hurricane Matthew swept through Jeremie, Haiti, in October, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. Reports have put the death toll in the country at 1,000. The authorities buried the dead in mass graves, even as cholera spread in the devastated south-west region. PHOTO: REUTERS
British Prime Minister David Cameron hugging his wife Samantha and their children outside No. 10 Downing Street, the prime minister’s official residence, in July. He had said in June that he would step down after voters backed Britain’s exit from the European Union in a referendum. Mrs Theresa May succeeded him to be Britain’s second female premier. PHOTO: EUROPEAN PRESSPHOTO AGENCY
Mr Donald Trump (left) and President Barack Obama at the Oval Office of the White House last month. The 90-minute meeting was not easy for the two men after a stormy election campaign that ended in defeat for Mr Obama’s preferred successor, Mrs Hillary Clinton, but it was a chance for Mr Obama to discuss foreign and domestic issues that the President-elect would need to deal with. PHOTO: EUROPEAN PRESSPHOTO AGENCY
A baby girl with microcephaly in Brazil in February. The World Health Organisation last month declared that Zika no longer constituted an international emergency, though it stressed a need for a long-term effort to tackle the virus linked to birth defects and neurological complications.PHOTO: EUROPEAN PRESSPHOTO AGENCY
Four-year-old Omran sitting shell-shocked and covered in dust and blood in an ambulance, after being rescued from the rubble of a building hit by an air strike in the rebel-held Qaterji neighbourhood in Aleppo in August. The video of the boy, which was uploaded by Syrian opposition activist group Aleppo Media Centre, sparked a social media frenzy and was touted as a vivid reminder of the horror that continues day after day in Syria.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
The body of Mr Romeo Torres Fontanilla lying in the street after he was shot by two unknown men on a motorbike in the Pasay district of Manila in October. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s bloody campaign against drugs since taking office on June 30 has shocked human rights activists, the UN and the US. Yet public satisfaction with Mr Duterte’s war on drugs remained “excellent”, according to a poll, as many Filipinos believe it has led to fewer crimes. PHOTO: NYTIMES
Above: A man displaying a picture of the late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok in October. The death of Thailand’s monarch plunged the nation into grief, with the government declaring a one-year mourning period. PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
A power plant’s chimney can barely be seen in the smog as a red alert for air pollution was issued in Beijing earlier this month. Under the red alert, issued when air quality is expected to be at the “very unhealthy” level for 72 hours, half the city’s cars are ordered off the roads and kindergartens and primary schools suspend classes. PHOTO: REUTERS
Elderly folk waiting to exchange 500-rupee and 1,000-rupee notes outside a bank in Amritsar, India, last month. Long queues formed outside banks in the country after the government's shock decision to withdraw the two most prevalent denomination notes from circulation, in a bid to stem corruption and tackle widespread tax evasion. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
A shoe belonging to Choi Soon Sil, who is accused of meddling in South Korea’s state affairs by exploiting her friendship with President Park Geun Hye, who has been impeached by Parliament. Choi lost the loafer while wading through a media mob to get to the prosecutor’s office in late October for investigations. PHOTO: EUROPEAN PRESSPHOTO AGENCY

From the bloodshed in Syria to Brexit to Trump's victory, 2016 was a year of disruption

The year 2016 will be remembered for many things, not least of which for how the old world order got tossed out and a new world order got established. It will be remembered for Syria constantly hogging the headlines for bombardments, destruction and the death of thousands of civilians, while the world continued to go about its business.

It will be remembered for how climate change fuelled one of the longest-lasting, strongest hurricanes of its kind - Hurricane Matthew that battered the United States and Haiti - and how reckless human activities continued to perpetuate the vicious circle, with 460 million in northern China breathing in toxic smog.

It will be remembered for a controversial figure who won a landslide presidential victory, and it is not Mr Donald Trump.

It will be remembered for small-headed babies as the Zika virus continued to take hold of the world, from the Americas to Asia.

Elsewhere in Asia, it will be remembered for political and economic crises that saw the downfall of a country's first female president and a cash crunch in the second-most-populous country in the world.

It, too, will be remembered for what could be a low in race relations in the US, as at least four high-profile shootings by the police of black men sent protesters onto the streets across the country.

Top on most people's minds, 2016 will be remembered as the year populism won - when citizens defiantly eschewed globalisation and what it has to offer, in favour of greater sovereignty of their country.

The world watched in shock as Mr Trump defied all polls and predictions to beat political old hand Hillary Clinton to the White House.

Months before, more than half of Britons chose in a referendum to leave the European Union after 43 years of membership.

Political turmoil also swept South Korea, as millions protested to force their president, Ms Park Geun Hye, to resign over a corruption scandal.

India's troubles were over money - literally - after its citizens realised the 500-rupee (S$10.70) and 1,000-rupee notes that were most prevalent in the cash-dominant nation had become useless when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced last month that he was scrapping them to stem corruption.

Davao City Mayor Rodrigo Duterte rode to worldwide fame after Filipinos voted for him based on his campaign promise of tackling crime, specifically the illegal drug trade in the Philippines. He has shocked human rights activists, the United Nations and long-time ally the US, with thousands of extrajudicial killings in his anti-drug crusade.

Thailand was sent into mourning after its revered monarch, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, lost his battle to a long bout of ill health.

As these events continue to play out in the new year, the hope at least is that 2017 will be a better year for humankind.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 27, 2016, with the headline 'Farewell to the old world order'. Print Edition | Subscribe
