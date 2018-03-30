Facebook to revamp privacy controls

Facebook is overhauling its privacy tools and settings to give users more control over how their information is shared.

A new privacy shortcuts menu will allow users to quickly increase account security, manage who can see their information and activity, and control advertisements they see.

"We have heard loud and clear that privacy settings and other important tools are too hard to find," chief privacy officer Erin Egan and deputy general counsel Ashlie Beringer said on Wednesday when announcing the changes.

